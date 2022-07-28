Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reveals he was nervous about knee injury

OXNARD, California – For the first time since reporting to Cowboys training camp on Monday, Ezekiel Elliott addressed the media. The star running back was fairly candid in discussing his mentality towards the tail end of last season.

“I was a little worried at the beginning of the offseason,” Elliott said. “This thing still feels a little iffy. But I would say a month or two into the off season, a month or two getting back to work, and by the time OTA’s hit, I was back to 100%.”

The ‘thing’ Elliott is referring to is his right knee. Last year, Elliott found himself limited by a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament over the final three months of the season. In spite of that, Elliott still managed to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth time in his career. He never considered surgery and battled till the end.

“You know I’m proud of it, but it’s my job,” Elliott explained. “I’m supposed to be out there. I’m supposed to be available, and that’s the plan this year.”

Ad

Elliott’s resilience did not go unnoticed by his head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Zeke Elliott is one of our rocks on this team,” McCarthy said. “He overcame a lot to play, and I think that speaks volumes about him. You need those type of individuals to win championships.”

In his first camp press conference Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott admits he was worried when he began rehab on his right knee but by OTAs he was 100%. Ask if he considered surgery…No. — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) July 27, 2022

When asked about his coach’s comments today, Elliott couldn’t help but smile.

“It means a lot, you know... This team’s organization and the faith they have in me.”

MORE COWBOYS TRAINING CAMP COVERAGE