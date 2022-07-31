Anthony Brown: The cornerback who is reinventing himself

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) moves in to make the stop after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) caught a pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

OXNARD, California – Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown is in the last year of his three-year, 15 and a half million dollar contract and he is well aware of that fact going into the 2022 season.

“This is my last year on my deal,” confirms Brown. “There’s nothing but up from here. I feel like I’m just getting better and my best years are ahead of me.”

To aid in that effort, Brown has decided to change his number from 30 to 3.

“I just wanted to reinvent myself with a new look and feel good about myself, " said Brown. “I didn’t choose 30, 30 was given to me, so I wanted to choose something myself. So I just took the zero off and kept the three.”

Brown has come under a lot of criticism on social media following games against the Buccaneers and Raiders where he was burned for a touchdown and penalties. But his head coach Mike McCarthy is sticking up for Brown with this appeal to the media.

“I think he’s someone who should get more love from you guys,” suggests McCarthy. “I think he’s done a lot of good things but more importantly he’s been very, very consistent.”

Brown was happy to hear about that. “I appreciate that, for Mike even saying that. That felt good for him to say that.”

In six seasons with the Cowboys, Brown has 282 combined tackles, 52 pass deflections, nine interceptions and four forced fumbles over 82 career games. Now he has a chance to really make a name for himself at the start of the 2022 season when the Cowboys face two of the top quarterbacks in the league in Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

“I love it,” exclaims Brown. “Who wouldn’t want to go against the greats. If you want to win a Super Bowl you’ve got to face them anyway, so let’s get it on.”