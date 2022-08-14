Former Texas Longhorn football great Steve Worster dead at 73

Texas fullback Steve Worster plunges into the California end zone in first period of their game in Austin, Sept. 21, 1970. Worster scored three touchdowns as the Longhorns defeated the Golden Bears, 56-15. (AP Photo)

Former Texas Longhorn football player and All-American fullback Steve Worster died on Saturday following continuous health problems, KOGT radio reports. He was 73 years old.

Worster was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame back in 2008.

While playing at Texas, Worster rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns. His Longhorn teams won regularly, winning 30 consecutive games between 1968 and 1970, along with two national championships and three Southwest Conference titles.

In 1969, Worster was the second-leading rusher on UT’s undefeated national championship team and totaled 649 yards and nine touchdowns in nine regular season games. In the 1970 Cotton Bowl, the Bridge City High School product ran for another 155 yards on 20 carries in Texas’s 21-17 win over Notre Dame, to help win the program’s second national title.

Following the season, Worster was featured prominently on the cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and eventually finished that year fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was inducted into both the Texas Longhorn Hall of Fame and the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame.

Worster was chosen by the Los Angeles Rams as the 12th pick in the fourth round of the 1971 NFL draft, but did not play in the NFL.

He is survived by his two children, Erin and Scott, KOGT said.