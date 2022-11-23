World Series champion Astros’ full share a record $516,347

Houston Astros, from left to right, Alex Bergman, Jose Altuve, Lance McCullers Jr., Yuri Gurriel and Justin Verlander celebrate during a World Series baseball championship parade Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NEW YORK – A full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.

The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday. The amount of the winner’s share topped the previous mark of $438,902 for Houston in 2017 and the pool topped last year's prior high of $90.47 million.

A full share for NL champion Philadelphia came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards.

Full shares for other playoff teams this year were:

— $152,709 for San Diego, — $145,820 for the New York Yankees, — $45,795 for Cleveland, $44,878 for Atlanta, — $42,221 for Seattle, — $36,148 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, — $10,351 for St. Louis, — $10,007 for Toronto, — $9,480 for the New York Mets, — $8,387 for Tampa Bay.

The pool includes 60% from the first first two games of each Wild Card Series, the first three games of each Division Series and the first four games of each League Championship Series and the World Series.

