Kennedy High School names new head football coach, athletic coordinator

SAN ANTONIO – Matthew Hove has been named the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at Kennedy High School, Edgewood ISD announced Thursday.

Hove is no stranger to the Kennedy Rockets, as he spent the past three seasons as an assistant football coach for the team.

He takes over a Rockets football team that won the 2022 Salsa Bowl and finished fifth in district play. Hove said the trust he’s built with the student-athletes will help as he leads the team as head coach.

“Having been with this team for the last three seasons, we have earned the respect of the players,” Hove said. “They know the work ethic we are bringing and the energy we expect everyone to have.”

As athletic coordinator, Hove said he’s ready for the new challenge and will focus on all sports.

“I understand the [leadership] role this carries,” he said. “It is our goal to see every athletic program and athlete at JFK reach their full potential. We want every student to experience as many sports as they can.”

Hove replaces Ben Benavides III, who recently became the Edgewood ISD athletic director.

Hove’s resume includes nearly 20 years of high school, college, and professional football coaching experience.