Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Series to be held in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will be hosting the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series for the first time ever.

According to San Antonio Sports, which is partnering with HOF Series for the event, three college basketball games will be played on Dec. 16 at the AT&T Center.

The tripleheader will feature the following games:

Baylor vs. Miami, Fla. (Women’s)

The schools are meeting for the first time since Baylor’s 88-81 win on Dec. 19, 2015, at Miami and the third time overall. The Hurricanes won the inaugural meeting, 64-55, on November 30, 1985, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“We’re excited to be heading to San Antonio to play in this event. The caliber of teams and opportunity for our players to experience a game and an atmosphere like this only helps elevate women’s basketball at the collegiate level,” said Baylor Coach Nicki Collen.

“We are extremely excited to participate in the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Event in San Antonio in December. This is an elite annual event, and we look forward to the national exposure it provides,” said Miami Coach Katie Meier.

Tennessee vs. NC State (Men’s)

The Wolfpack lead the all-time series, 7-4. In the last meeting, the Volunteers posted a 67-58 win at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Tennessee and NC State first clashed in the opening round of the 1929 SEC Tournament.

“Our program has participated in several Hall of Fame events in recent years, and they have always been wonderful experiences for our team. We expect the same caliber of experience when we travel to San Antonio—a great city that knows and loves basketball—to test ourselves against a really talented and well-coached NC State program. Our associate head coach, Justin Gainey, is an NC State grad and was a great point guard for the Wolfpack under Herb Sendek. And growing up in Hickory, North Carolina, I’m very familiar with NC State’s rich basketball history,” said Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes.

“We’re excited to play in the Basketball Hall of Fame event in San Antonio. Position Sports and the Basketball Hall of Fame do a great job with these events, and we know it will be a first-class experience. Rick Barnes has done a great job at Tennessee and has turned the program into a perennial top-25 team. It will be a great challenge for us against a team that I believe will be one of the top teams in the country again next season,” said NC State Coach Kevin Keatts.

The teams for the third game will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale in July. On-sale date, game times, fan experience information, credentials, and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

The Hall of Fame Series, which is owned and operated by Position Sports, is a collection of multi-game, singular events that will showcase several of the top collegiate basketball teams in exciting non-conference matchups played both domestically and abroad.