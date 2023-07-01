Victor Wembanyama reveals 2023 summer league plans

CORRECTS BYLINE TO Eric Gay - San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs prized draft pick Victor Wembanyama wants to suit up and play for the summer league team, but he will have to wait until the NBA 2K24 Summer League on July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the Spurs announced that Wemby will not travel to Sacramento for the California Classic that starts July 3. The teen was bummed out by the news, but he understands.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Wembanyama said when asked if he was disappointed. “I know we play the Lakers, and it would have been fun. I want to play as many games as I can, but sometimes you’ve got to make sacrifices.”

The 19-year-old is practicing with the Spurs, but he will stay back when the rest of the team leaves for California to keep working out before he joins them in Las Vegas. The Spurs feel it’s best to give Wembanyama a little more time before he plays in a game.

“He’s with us. He’s diving into all of it; he’s learning the Spurs stuff as well,” said Spurs summer league head coach Matt Nielsen. “He’s obviously a good basketball player and there’s a lot for him to learn in that area. He’s with us right now, but like I said, when we got to Sacramento, he’ll stay here.”

Wembanyama, who last played on June 16 in the LNB Pro A Finals for his French team Mets 92, is eager to get back on the court and play the game that he loves, and to do it with the Spurs. How much does he expect to play in Las Vegas?

“Probably, at least 1 or 2 games,” Wemby said. “I don’t know how it works yet. How many minutes I’m going to play. I’m not going to have a big role and it’s going to be intense. I can’t wait to try it and wear that Spurs jersey for the first time.”

Spurs fans can’t wait for that either.

