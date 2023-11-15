Boerne’s sights set on redemption in state final, La Vernia prepared for anything

The Boerne football team (10-1, 5-0 14-4A-DI), last year’s Class 4A-DI state runners-up, will square off against La Vernia (9-2, 4-1 15-4A-DI) in the area round of the high school football postseason.

The Greyhounds enter the postseason with a mountain of expectations after their impressive playoff run last year that saw Boerne dominate its way to the 4A-DI title game before falling to China Spring 24-21 at AT&T Stadium.

Last week, Boerne toppled Taylor 42-28 in the bi-district round to advance to week two of the playoffs, and next, the Greyhounds are looking forward to facing a familiar foe in the Bears.

“It’s pretty special. We used to play La Vernia in our district a couple of years ago, but we haven’t really had the chance,” said Boerne senior safety Charlie Stahl. “It used to be pretty heated. It was always a good game. We’re pretty excited, there’s a rivalry there and we’re ready to win.”

La Vernia feels the pressure facing such a talented program, but the Bears believe their program has taken a step in the right direction after advancing to the second round last year under new leadership.

“Last year it was a special year, begot new coaches, and we rambled off like eight wins in a row, I think, and it was just a great experience winning a game in the playoffs, getting to the second round,” said La Vernia senior wideout Colten Schmidt. “But, this year, we’re looking to make a run.”

The Greyhounds and Bears face off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium. KSAT 12 will have full highlights of the game on Big Game Coverage.

KSAT 12 was originally scheduled to air the Boerne versus La Vernia game; however, the game is moving to METV. The move was made in order to show the 20/20 episode “The One That Got Out,” which covers the case of Juan David Ortiz, the former border patrol agent who murdered several women on the border.

Our own Erica Hernandez, who covered the investigation and trial extensively, will be featured as part of the coverage.