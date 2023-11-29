San Antonio Spurs to play 2 additional games in December

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama celebrates a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have added two more regular season games to the 2023-24 season, team officials announced Wednesday.

The Spurs will go on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and host the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 8 at 7:30 at the Frost Bank Center.

The games were added to their schedule following the conclusion of the group-play portion of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The Silver and Black’s Dec. 6 contest against the Timberwolves will be broadcast on Bally Sports (Bally/BSSW) and on ESPN. The Dec. 8 home game against the Bulls will be broadcast on Bally Sports.

Both Spurs games can be heard on WOAI 1200-AM with Bill Schoening. Spanish language radio broadcasts of both games with Paul Castro will be carried by KXTN AM-1350.

