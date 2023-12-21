Know an athlete who was part of a signing day ceremony? Share with us your photos!

Saline High School quarterback CJ Carr, right, stands next to his grandfather Lloyd Carr, left, Nov. 14, 2023 in Saline, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Wednesday was a date that many high school football players and their families around the country had circled for months, if not their entire lives.

It was National Signing Day, the first day that prep football players could sign letters of intent to play football in college for whichever programs they chose to play for.

It was a day of suspense for athletes who decided at the last minute which program to sign with, drama with some changing their minds and signing with a different school than they originally committed to, and also the official culmination of players signing with the schools they committed to long ago.

Families and school administrators around the country held ceremonies in high school gyms or auditoriums, and with that in mind, this is where you come in.

Share with us your photos below of any signing day ceremonies at your school or elsewhere, and let’s dot this page with celebration images of high school football players and their families realizing a dream.

Best of luck to all who signed!