Landing Victor Wembanyama revives Spurs’ culture in 2023

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 12: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs checks out the score against the Miami Heat in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – Early in his basketball career, Victor Wembanyama was widely considered one of the best prospects in his age group.

In 2019, Wembanyama’s professional career started with Nanterre 92 of the LNB Pro A league in France.

The soon-to-be top NBA draft pick signed a two-year contract in 2022 to play with Metropolitans 92, where Wembanyama emerged as one the most dominant players across the league.

While he was becoming the youngest ever to be named the LNB Pro A MVP, NBA scouts and basketball fans around the world were in awe of his game-breaking abilities, which sent the 19-year-old into “generational talent” status.

While playing overseas, several viral Wembanyama highlights sent basketball fans into a frenzy. But none more than when the French phenom shot a step back three-pointer, missed, then followed his shot with a jaw-dropping putback dunk.

Putback dunk off his own stepback 3 🤯 https://t.co/ARkuLYGsAI pic.twitter.com/fXgjzrIAmO — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2023

Wembanyama led Metropolitans 92 to the Finals. At the conclusion of the season, he led all players in points (21.6), rebounds (10.4), and blocks (3.1) per game. Meanwhile, the NBA was streaming all Metropolitans 92 regular-season and playoff games on its app.

Wembanyama was already the talk of the basketball world at that time.

NBA veteran and superstar LeBron James joined the discourse, dubbing Wembanyama an “alien” before he even appeared in an NBA game.

On April 21, Wembanyama declared for the NBA Draft.

Lottery Night: San Antonio gets top pick

Detroit, Houston, and San Antonio entered the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery with equal odds to land the No. 1 pick at 14%.

On the night of the lottery draft, Spurs fans knew winning the lottery draft was a possibility. But it wasn’t until the Detroit Pistons were taken off the board with the fifth pick that San Antonio fans realized getting Wembanyama could become a reality.

When the Houston Rockets were called for the fourth pick, Wembanyama was seen pumping his fist, showing where his allegiance was — San Antonio.

When the Spurs were the last team standing, it was pure pandemonium in the Alamo City. The rights to the greatest prospect since LeBron James were the Spurs’ for the taking.

All making for a ‘Where were you?’ moment.

Here’s the reaction from Spurs fans at The Roo Pub on the North Side. Wild. pic.twitter.com/h4aqZyffo8 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) May 17, 2023

Night of the 2023 NBA Draft

The night of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, everyone knew San Antonio would take Wembanyama with their top draft selection. But the excitement was once again reignited when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced to the world on behalf of the Spurs.

“It was electric inside the Barclay’s center that night,” said KSAT 12 Sports Director Larry Ramirez. “Leading up to the NBA Draft, the Spurs kept their selection close to the vest, but we in the media knew it was a no-brainer to select Victor Wembanyama. I was standing some 40 feet away from ‘Wemby’ the moment Adam Silver called out his name, and it was awesome! I recorded it on my cell as my own keepsake.”

Back in San Antonio, the reaction to the Spurs officially selecting Wembanyama with their No. 1 overall pick was similar to how San Antonio celebrated the team’s five championships — driving down Commerce St. and honking their horns.

Wembanyama lands in the Alamo City

Standing at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama was already prepared to enter the NBA as the tallest player. So there was no missing him when the 19-year-old made his highly anticipated arrival to the Alamo City just one day after being drafted by the Spurs.

Wembanyama received a classic and festive San Antonio welcome from the moment he stepped off the airplane to his first media press conference as a Spur at Frost Bank Center.

Now, Wemby is in the process of trying to reel in the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Award as he leads the way for a young Silver and Black team.

