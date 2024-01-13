64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Victor Wembanyama out for game against Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs rookie, Victor Wembanyama, will sit out tonight against the Chicago Bulls due to rest.

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: San Antonio Spurs, Spurs, Victor Wembanyama, Wemby, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a score against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – After a stellar performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, Victor Wembanyama will sit out against the Chicago Bulls due to rest.

His minutes have been limited throughout his rookie season due to an ankle injury, but playing in back-to-back games is more precautionary than anything.

Even in his limited minutes, Wembanyama has made the most of his allowed time limit.

In the 20 minutes he played against the Hornets, he had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks as the Spurs beat Charlotte 135-99. Wembanyama now has 17 double-doubles in the first 37 games of his NBA career.

Wembanyama will have his ankle reevaluated in about a week to determine if he can play more than around the 20-minute mark he’s been limited to. After the win vs. Charlotte, he shared his thoughts on going through this process and how he can’t wait for his reevaluation.

“You know I’m not playing tomorrow, and it’s ... you know, I wish I did, we’re on a streak right now, I can’t wait for sure ... can’t wait,” Wembanyama said.

Spurs veteran sharpshooter Doug McDermott is listed as doubtful with a right ankle sprain. He scored 14 points and was 4-6 for threes.

The Spurs will look to get their third straight win when they host the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram