Wembanyama, Spurs beat Thunder 132-118 to snap 5-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren (7) tangles with San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Devin Vassell also scored 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-118 on Thursday night to snap a five-game skid.

Wembanyama punctuated back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 3 1/2 minutes with a blocked shot he captured in his hand on Chet Holmgren’s 3-point attempt.

Recommended Videos

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points for Oklahoma City. Jalen Williams added 23, and Holmgren had 23.

Oklahoma City (41-18) dropped a game behind Minnesota (42-17) atop the Western Conference. The Spurs (12-48) are last in the West, but have victories over the Timberwolves and Thunder.

Jeremy Sochan added 21 points after failing to score in the Spurs’ previous game.

Julian Champagnie’s 3-pointer gave the Spurs their largest lead at 94-82, but the Thunder responded with a 14-4 run to close the third quarter. It stretched into an 11-0 run as Oklahoma City took a 100-98 lead two minutes into the fourth.

Holmgren had a head start in the battle between Rookie of the Year candidates. Holmgren made a 3-pointer in the opening minutes as Wembanyama charged at him with his right arm fully extended. Wembanyama was limited to one rebound and missed his first two attempts as Holmgren defended.

The centers traded plays after that, including a series of possessions in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

Wembanyama lowered his shoulder to push past Holmgren and score on a short hook shot. Holmgren followed by rolling off a pick to lose Wembanyama for an uncontested dunk. Wembanyama then made a 3-pointer over Holmgren.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Phoenix on Sunday night.

Spurs: Host Indiana on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba