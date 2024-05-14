Holmes comes back to win the NISD Spring 2024 League of Legends esports championship

This year’s Spring 2024 NISD Esports Championships in April ended in a three-way tie between the League of Legends teams at Clark, Holmes and Warren high schools. It was decided they would hold a two-day Grand Finals in May to determine the winner.

On Day 1, Clark was awarded a bye in the first round due to the team’s overall performance in the April Championships. The first match between Holmes and Warren was a one-sided battle with Warren coming out on top. This dropped Holmes down to the loser’s bracket. In the second round match-up, Clark got the better of Warren and proceeded to the final round.

On Day 2, Holmes and Warren faced off once again in the loser’s bracket in the penultimate match of the series, but this time Holmes learned from their mistakes and got the best of Warren, advancing to finals to play against Clark. After a tense, back-and-forth match, the team at Holmes emerged triumphant and was declared the Spring 2024 League of Legends Champions.