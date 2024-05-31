Coco Gauff moves into fourth round on another rain-disrupted day at the French Open

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after her their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS – Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska.

The No. 3-seeded Gauff pressured her opponent into committing 38 unforced errors on Court Philippe Chatrier, and converted five of her 11 break points.

After several seeded players were knocked out of the tournament on Thursday, Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto pulled off another upset by defeating No. 17 Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Cocciaretto, ranked No. 51, reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career.

She will play Gauff next. The pair have met twice before, with Gauff winning both times.

“She is definitely a fighter,” Gauff said about the Italian.

Gauff is the reigning U.S. Open champion and was a finalist at the French Open in 2022.

Qualifier Olga Danilovic, ranked no. 125, beat Donna Vekic 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8) to make her first fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

After rain disrupted play during the last three days, more showers were forecast for the afternoon. Play had already been interrupted twice Friday.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was playing Marie Bouzkova later in the third round.

In the men's tournament, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz were both in action.

