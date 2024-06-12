Reaction to the death of Jerry West, 'a basketball genius'

FILE - Former basketball players, from left, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Bill Russell watch during the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers announced. He was 86.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The NBA and sports world reacted Wednesday to the death of basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West. He died Wednesday morning at age 86 with his wife, Karen, by his side, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Clippers. West had been working for the Clippers as a consultant.

“Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years. He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league's first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr. Clutch.’" — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy!” — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on X.

“I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry's passing. He was truly a friend and mentor — like an older brother to me. I valued his friendship and knowledge. I always wished I could have played against him as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate. I admired his basketball insights and he and I shared many similarities to how we approached the game. He will be forever missed! My condolences to his wife, Karen, and his sons. RIP, Logo.” — Michael Jordan, former NBA great and current Charlotte Hornets minority owner.

“This is a hard day. I am honored to call Jerry a confidant, an advisor and a friend. Connie, my wife, called him my ‘basketball dad.’ He was absolutely my basketball sage: wise, loyal and so much fun. If you were in his presence, you felt his competitiveness and his drive. He cared about everything and everyone. From the first day I met Jerry seven years ago, he inspired me with his intellect, honesty and enthusiasm. He never stopped. I spent a lot of time with him, some of the best times of my life. He always lent an ear, and he always had a quip. He always left me laughing. I will miss him.” — Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

“Jerry West was an incredible and unique individual, having accomplished immeasurable heights in the game of basketball. He reached the absolute pinnacle of the sport as both a player and executive, something few can claim in the profession. He did so much for the NBA, the game of basketball and each of the teams he was associated with during his unmatched career, including the Warriors. Jerry had a profound and immense impact on our franchise and was instrumental in our recent decade of success.” — Joe Lacob, Golden State Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO.

“When you think of basketball, you think of Jerry West. From the coalfields of WV to the sport’s biggest stages, Jerry demonstrated his mastery of the sport with grace and humility. He was a world-class athlete, a proud West Virginian, and a great friend. Rest in peace, Jerry.” — Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., on X.

“The passing of Jerry West was a shock. The LOGO impacted every aspect of our sport. As a player, evaluator of talent, a GM and as president of the Grizzlies. We spent time together there and I learned more of him then. Our long conversations over the years were basketball classes for me. We mourn his sudden passing and send prayers to his family." — University of Arkansas coach John Calipari.

“The Dodgers mourn the passing of NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Jerry West, an indelible figure on the Los Angeles sports landscape for more than 60 years. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends.” — the Los Angeles Dodgers.