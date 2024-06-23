Hungary forward Barnabás Varga stretchered off after serious-looking injury against Scotland

Players hold a blanket as medical personnel treat Hungary's Barnabas Varga during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

STUTTGART – Hungary forward Barnabás Varga has suffered a serious-looking injury at his team's final group match at the European Championship on Sunday.

The Group A game against Scotland was halted for nearly 10 minutes so Varga could get treatment after colliding with opposing goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Varga's teammates held up blankets to shield the player as he was tended to by medical staff, while everyone looked on in concern.

Both sets of fans applauded when Varga was stretchered off.

