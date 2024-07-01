Wimbledon is set to start with Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff on the schedule

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, centre and his team walk over rain covers, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Sunday, June 30, 2024. The Wimbledon Championships begin on July 1. (John Walton/PA via AP)

WIMBLEDON – The 2024 edition of Wimbledon is scheduled to start on Monday, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and past Grand Slam title winners Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu all set to play in matches at Centre Court.

Alcaraz just won his third major championship at the French Open three weeks ago.

He defeated Novak Djokovic in last year's final at Wimbledon. Alcaraz faces qualifier Mark Lajal of Estonia on Day 1 on the All England Club's grass courts.

Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open at age 18, but she has been dealing with various injuries since then. She meets No. 22 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday.

Gauff, who won the U.S. Open last September, closes out the day's schedule in the main stadium against Caroline Dolehide in an all-American matchup.

No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner is also on Monday's schedule, playing Yannick Hanfmann at No. 1 Court.

