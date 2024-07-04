Springer posts the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history with his eagle-birdie finish for a 59

FILE - Hayden Springer hits from the fourth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Detroit. Hayden Springer posted the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history when he finished eagle-birdie in the John Deere Classic on Thursday, July 4, 2024, for a 12-under 59. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SILVIS, Ill. – Hayden Springer posted the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history when he finished eagle-birdie in the John Deere Classic on Thursday for a 12-under 59.

Springer shot 27 on the front nine of the rain-softened TPC Deere Run, and then his hopes of a sub-60 round seemed to fade with five straight pars. But he finished in style with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 15th, holing out for eagle from 55 yards on the par-5 17th and pumping his fist when his 12-foot birdie dropped on the final hole.

The PGA Tour record is a 58 by Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship in 2016. Furyk also is among 13 players with a 59.

Springer is the second player in three weeks to break 60. Cameron Young also had a 59 at the Travelers Championship this year.

This was the eighth sub-60 round in golf worldwide this year, the lowest a 57 by Cristobal del Solar of Chile in a Korn Ferry Tour event in Colombia.

Springer only tied the record at the TPC Deere Run. Paul Goydos shot a 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic in 2010.

