Mets ace Kodai Senga expected to miss rest of regular season with calf strain

New York Mets staff members check pitcher Kodai Senga (34) after he was injured during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

NEW YORK – Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained left calf.

The team's projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga got hurt Friday night in the sixth inning of his season debut against the Atlanta Braves. He had been sidelined by a shoulder injury since early in spring training.

Senga strained his calf when he bolted away from the mound to make way for teammate Pete Alonso to catch a popup. New York manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday an MRI showed a “high-grade strain."

“I think it's fair to say that he's pretty much done for the regular season,” Mendoza said.

It’s devastating news for Senga and the Mets, who began the day holding the top National League wild card even after waiting almost four months for Senga to return.

The right-hander was sharp in his first outing, striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball to earn the win in an 8-4 victory over the Braves. He allowed just two hits and retired his final 10 batters.

Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last season, his first in the majors after leaving Japan and signing a $75 million, five-year contract with the Mets. He was runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year and finished seventh in Cy Young Award voting.

After getting hurt in spring training, Senga began a rehabilitation assignment on July 3 and went 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA in four minor league starts, three for Triple-A Syracuse and one for Class A Brooklyn.

