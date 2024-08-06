Emotional Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers as his 3-year-old son recovers from rare medical issue

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman plays during a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. Freeman and his wife Chelsea said in a joint social-media post that their 3-year-old son Maximus is suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

LOS ANGELES – Freddie Freeman returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup on Monday night after missing eight games to be with his ailing 3-year-old son who is out of danger after a serious medical diagnosis.

“I’m back," he said, "so that means good things are happening at the Freeman home.”

After an initial diagnosis proved incorrect, Maximus Freeman was found to have Guillain-Barre syndrome, something Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, had never heard of. The rare neurological disorder occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system and causes nerve damage and muscle weakness.

“Seeing one of your kids on a ventilator fighting, it was hard,” Freeman said, his voice choking. “That's the heartbreaking thing. No one deserves to go through something like this. I know you parents understand that. You'd switch in a second to take that pain, that suffering away from your kid in a heartbeat. When you feel hopeless, like Chelsea and I did, that's hard.”

Speaking to the media, he cried at times and wiped his eyes and nose with a towel.

“If you talked to me six days ago, I would never have been able to speak,” Freeman said. “The reason I’m able to get through this is because of the huge wins we’ve been getting the last few days with him. It’s been a miraculous recovery, that’s what they say to us.”

Maximus first got sick during the All-Star break in July, when the family traveled to the game in Texas to cheer on Freeman. Four days later, the child couldn't sit up or walk and eventually stopped eating and drinking.

Freeman said his son experienced a loss of sensation that spread from his feet to his shoulders and had difficulty breathing.

He was rushed to the hospital near the family's home in Orange County and put on a ventilator. Maximus received two rounds of intravenous immunoglobulin, a biological agent and pooled antibody that helps restore a compromised immune system.

“Then it was a waiting game,” Freeman said.

He and Chelsea sat bedside in the pediatric intensive care unit for hours, staring intently at their son for even the slightest twitch.

“He started to shoulder shrug, which was a massive sign for us," Freeman said. “It means we were closer to potentially getting the ventilator out.”

Doctors were encouraged at how quickly Maximus’ paralysis retreated from the top to the bottom of his body.

“We ticked (off) the little wins we could get during this time,” said Freeman, whose mother died of melanoma when he was 10.

The ventilator came out “at 10:46, I'll never forget it,” he said. “Within six minutes he was sitting on me. I can’t tell you how good that felt, to be able to hold my son again.”

Maximus is one of the Freemans' three sons. Charlie is the oldest, followed by Brandon and Maximus, a name Chelsea came upon.

“That was a strong name,” Freeman said. “I didn’t know it was going to be proven to be true within four years of his life of how strong this little boy is.”

Freeman was greeted Monday by his teammates and Dodgers staff members wearing blue #MaxStrong T-shirts with his last name and jersey number 5 on the back. Manager Dave Roberts said a team employee came up with the idea.

“That was the first time I cried today, when I walked in and saw those," Freeman said. “It means a lot.”

His baseball family reached out to Freeman during the crisis, including his current teammates, his former team the Atlanta Braves, and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

“The support and the love that have been shown to us, it gave us hope,” Freeman said. “It was needed, it really was.”

Maximus is back home, doing physical therapy to relearn how to walk and move his fingers, which are in a claw position.

“You can see his smile again,” Freeman said.

The boy was eager to watch his dad play against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

“We’ve been told that he’s going to make a full recovery,” Freeman said. “We just don’t know how long that will be.”

