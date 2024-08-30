Analysis: Patriots have no reason to rush rookie quarterback Drake Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Drake Maye is the quarterback of the future for the New England Patriots. Jacoby Brissett is the team’s present.

Credit coach Jerod Mayo for not giving in to public pressure.

The Patriots are a rebuilding team with no chance of competing for the playoffs this season. They’ll be closer to battling for the No. 1 overall pick.

Maye, the No. 3 overall pick, may have outplayed Brissett in the preseason — Mayo even said so. But, the decision to start the veteran QB in Week 1 is more about the players surrounding Maye.

The rookie won’t be in a position to have success behind New England’s weak offensive line and a mediocre receiving corps. Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, was in a similar situation last season in Carolina. He struggled mightily and the Panthers went 2-15.

The Patriots are entering a new era without Bill Belichick. Tom Brady is long gone. The six Super Bowl banners will remain forever but the goal in 2024 is to set Maye up for success down the road.

“I feel like we are all on the same page from an organizational perspective,” Mayo said. “There are a lot of factors that led to this choice. The hard part is thinking in the short term and the long term at the same time.”

Mayo and the front office believe starting the season from the sideline is best for Maye’s future. History supports them.

Of the 24 quarterbacks drafted in the first round between 2018-2023, nine started Week 1. Only C.J. Stroud and Mac Jones led their teams to the playoffs as rookies. Jones did so for the Patriots and fizzled quickly.

Even the Chiefs made three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes wait one season behind Alex Smith.

Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert also didn’t start right away. Jordan Love waited three years behind Aaron Rodgers.

“The hardest position in sports is a quarterback, and especially for a rookie guy coming in and not seeing all the defenses that they’re going to see in the NFL, it’s tough,” Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said last week. “It’s hard to transition, and it takes a little bit of time. We’re going to be as patient as we can with that process.

“There’s certain things in this offense that Jacoby, having played in this offense, understands some of the tools that you can use to get out of certain situations, pressure situations, things like that. Drake is still learning.”

Brissett has played for five teams and started 48 games, including two as a rookie with the Patriots in 2016 when Brady was suspended Jimmy Garoppolo was injured. He was signed to add experience, provide stability in the quarterback room and help prepare Maye.

“I’m excited for his future, and he’s gonna be a good quarterback in his league,” Brissett said. “He kind of came up to me with, like, ‘man, whatever you need I’m here for,’ and it’s the same thing for him, whatever he needs for me, I’ll do the same.”

Maye handled the news like a pro.

“Obviously, there are two ways to look at it, I want to play, that’s the competitive edge in me, but at the same time I understand the situation coming in here and Jacoby knew the offense and got the reps with the ones all camp,” Maye said. “So I can’t really say I’m disappointed, but at the same time want to be playing.”

Maye will get his turn when he’s ready. The Patriots, considering their low expectations, don’t have to rush him.

Three other rookies will be starting Week 1. Caleb Williams is set to lead Chicago. Jayden Daniels, picked after him at No. 2, will be under center for Washington. Bo Nix, the sixth QB selected in the first round, takes over in Denver.

Different teams. Different coaches. Different set of circumstances.

