Caleb Williams has a rough debut but gets bailed out by Bears' defense in 24-17 win over Titans

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO – Caleb Williams had a rough debut for Chicago but got bailed out by his defense, with Tyrique Stevenson returning an interception 43 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to give the Bears a 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Bears, who have their sights set on a playoff spot after going 10-24 over the previous two seasons, trailed 17-0 in the first half. They shut down the Titans from there and spoiled the debut of Tennessee coach Brian Callahan.

Recommended Videos

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, finished 14 of 29 for 93 yards with a 55.7 passer rating. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Southern California still became the first quarterback drafted first overall to win his debut start since 2002, when David Carr led Houston past Dallas. The past 15 No. 1 picks were a combined 0-14-1 in initial starts, beginning with Cincinnati’s Carson Palmer in 2003.

The Bears had just cut it to 17-16 on a field goal by Cairo Santos when Stevenson put Chicago on top midway through the fourth quarter. With DeMarcus Walker about to sack him, Will Levis flung the ball in desperation, and Stevenson grabbed it and ran untouched down the sideline. A 2-point conversion pass from Williams to D’Andre Swift made it 24-17.

Jaylon Johnson sealed the win with just over a minute remaining when he intercepted a deep pass intended for Tyler Boyd on fourth down at the Tennessee 40, giving fans who spent a big portion of the afternoon booing a reason to cheer.

With Williams struggling, Chicago's vaunted receiving corps was quiet, too. DJ Moore caught five passes for 36 yards. Keenan Allen had 29 yards receiving in his Bears debut.

Chicago finished with 148 yards of offense and got its only other touchdown on special teams. Daniel Hardy blocked a punt in the third quarter, and Jonathan Owens recovered and returned it 21 yards for a score that got the Bears within 17-10.

Owens' play drew a roar from the crowd and delighted his wife, Simone Biles, who answered “I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK” in response to a post on X asking how she felt.

Santos cut it to 17-13 early in the fourth with a 50-yard field goal. The Bears then had a huge opportunity when Darrell Taylor strip-sacked Levis and T.J. Edwards recovered at the Tennessee 31, only to settle for another field goal that made it a one-point game.

Levis was 19 of 32 for 127 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions to start his second season. Tony Pollard ran for 82 yards and a TD for Tennessee.

Injuries

Titans: RG Dillon Radunz (ribs) was hurt blocking on a pass play early in the third quarter. He walked off holding his right side.

Up next

Titans: Host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Bears: Visit Houston on Sunday night. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl