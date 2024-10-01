Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence out at least 4 games with IR move for foot injury

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) reacts after a defensive play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve with a foot injury Tuesday, sidelining their second-best pass rusher behind Micah Parsons for at least four games.

The Cowboys filled Lawrence's roster spot by signing defensive end K.J. Henry off Cincinnati's practice squad. Parsons is also expected to miss Dallas' game Sunday night at Pittsburgh with a sprained ankle.

Lawrence and Parsons were injured in the second half of last week's 20-15 victory at the New York Giants. Dallas' open week falls during Lawrence's first four weeks on IR.

It's just the second significant injury in the past eight seasons for Lawrence, who struggled with injuries early in his career. The 32-year-old's streak of 44 consecutive starts will end against the Steelers.

Rookie second-round draft pick Marshawn Kneeland and veterans Carl Lawson and Chauncey Golston were the other defensive ends besides Lawrence and Parsons to get snaps against the Giants. Tyrus Wheat in on the 53-man roster but has been inactive the past two games.

Henry is a second-year player drafted in the fifth round by Washington in 2023. He was waived at the end of the preseason after playing 10 games for the Commanders last season. Henry played twice for the Bengals.

