Former Poland goalkeeper Szczesny joins Barcelona after announcing his retirement in August

Wojciech Szczesny, centre, a new goalkeeper for Barcelona is on stands during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA – Barcelona added former Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to its squad on Wednesday to help make up for the absence of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen.

Szczesny had retired from professional soccer in August after leaving Italian club Juventus, but he said it would be “stupid” not to accept the Barcelona offer.

Recommended Videos

He said former Poland teammate Robert Lewandowski played a big part in the signing as the Barcelona striker was “probably the very first person that called” to ask Szczesny if there was a possibility of coming out of retirement.

“It took some convincing,” Szczesny said. “At the start I wasn’t sure if I’m ready for new challenges, but then I spoke with my family and I spoke with my friends and everybody told me how stupid I would be if I didn’t accept this. And I agreed with them.”

Barcelona said the 34-year-old Szczesny arrives “in unusual circumstances but there is no doubt that his CV speaks for itself.”

“It's a very proud moment,” Szczesny said. “I was honestly ready for retirement and I was happy there. I wouldn't do this for anybody else. It's exciting, it's a challenge for me, and it's a challenge that I face with a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm. I'm ready for it"

Barcelona said it had reached a deal for Szczesny to stay until the end of the season.

Ter Stegen, one of the team's captains, had surgery after rupturing a tendon in his right knee in a Spanish league game and is expected to be sidelined for several months.

Iñaki Peña has been Barcelona’s starter in goal since Ter Stegen got injured last month. Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has backed the 25-year-old Peña but said the club would look to add an experienced goalkeeper to the squad.

Szczesny attended Barcelona's 5-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday, watching the match from a VIP section at the Montjuic stadium.

Szczesny, who also starred for Arsenal, made 84 appearances for Poland, including at this year's European Championship. He featured in two World Cups and four Euros.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer