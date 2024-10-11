Former San Antonio Brahma Rex Sunahara signs with Cleveland Browns

This is a 2021 photo of Rex Sunahara of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. This image reflects the Miami Dolphins active roster as of June 14th, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

SAN ANTONIO – While preparing for the upcoming XFL season, Cleveland native and San Antonio Brahmas long snapper Rex Sunahara received the call of a lifetime.

The Brahmas announced Sunahara signed onto the active roster of his hometown team: the Cleveland Browns.

The long snapper will head to the Browns’ practice facility and be active in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rex Sunahara will suit up for his hometown team this Sunday 🙌#UFLtoNFL pic.twitter.com/EduJ0noeWA — San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) October 10, 2024

During the XFL offseason, Sunahara was signed to the Browns’ practice squad during the NFL preseason, but the club later released him.

Sunahara’s signing came after the Browns placed veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Hughlett, who is considered an ironman at the position, appeared in 152 consecutive games.

Over the last two Brahmas seasons, Sunahara has been a constant for a special teams unit that had one of the more dominant kicking games in the UFL.

In 2020, Sunahara was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins. He also spent time on the practice squad for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sunahara will be wearing No. 50 for the Browns this weekend.