Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for deadly shooting over financial dispute, Bexar County DA’s Office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man will spend the next 30 years in prison after he entered a plea deal in connection with a deadly 2023 shooting, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Adis Hernandez-Rivas was sentenced Thursday in Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court in the murder of Duniel Valladares Fernandez, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

Hernandez-Rivas’ sentence comes just two days after Marco Antonio Moreno Vasquez received a 40-year sentence in connection with the same murder case.

Murder weapon found in fridge

Authorities responded to the shooting in February 2023 and found Fernandez suffering from a gunshot wound. Fernandez was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Hernandez-Rivas and Vasquez confronted Fernandez over a financial dispute. Evidence revealed that Vasquez provided Hernandez-Rivas with the gun and “instructed him to shoot during the confrontation,” the DA’s office said.

Surveillance video captured the shooting and provided investigators with “critical” evidence, including the suspect vehicle’s license plate and images of those involved, according to the DA’s office.

Days after the shooting, law enforcement in Atascosa County found the vehicle during a traffic stop. Hernandez-Rivas and Vasquez were identified and taken into custody without incident, the release states.

The murder weapon was recovered from Vasquez’s residence, where the DA’s office said it had been concealed inside a refrigerator.

Ballistic evidence confirmed the shell casings from the scene matched the firearm, the release states.

Read also: