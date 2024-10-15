Mbappé's representatives dismiss Swedish reports of a rape claim

FILE - Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe tries to control the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Spain's Canary Islands, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gabriel Jimenez, File)

STOCKHOLM – French soccer star Kylian Mbappé’s representatives have rejected as “false and irresponsible” reports in Swedish media saying he is the subject of a rape investigation in the Nordic country.

Without citing sources, several Swedish media including tabloids Expressen and Aftonbladet and broadcasters SVT and TV4 reported that the Real Madrid striker was the subject of a rape claim following a visit to Stockholm last week.

In response to the reports, Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement Tuesday saying a rape had been reported to police, but didn’t name any suspect.

“According to the report the incident took place on Oct. 10, 2024, at a hotel in central Stockholm,” said the statement published by the Swedish Prosecution Authority.

Prosecutor Marina Chirakova, who is leading that investigation, declined to give any further details.

“From my side I cannot confirm whether there is a suspect in the case,” she told The Associated Press.

Names of suspects are typically not made public by Swedish authorities until charges are filed or a suspect is ordered held in pre-trial detention.

Mbappé's communications team accused Swedish media of spreading “slanderous” rumors.

“These accusations are totally false and irresponsible, and their propagation is unacceptable,” they said in a statement sent to the AP and other media. “Kylian Mbappé will under no circumstances tolerate his integrity, reputation and honor being sullied by unfounded insinuations.”

In a post late Monday on his official X account Mbappé wrote “FAKE NEWS!!!!” and linked to a French article picking up the Swedish reports.

He appeared to draw a link between the reports in Sweden and a hearing in Paris on Tuesday in a legal dispute with former club Paris Saint-Germain over unpaid wages.

“It’s becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance,” the post said in French.

Mbappé’s lawyers didn’t comment as they arrived for and left the hearing in Paris on Tuesday.

Later Tuesday, a lawyer for Mbappé, Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, told French broadcaster TF1 that her client was “bewildered” by the reports.

“We are told that a complaint has been lodged, but at this stage we don’t even know against whom. A complaint does not make the truth, a complaint does not prove anything. And once again, I don’t even know if the complaint is against him," she said.

Swedish media already last week reported on Mbappé’s brief stay in Stockholm, publishing pictures of him and his entourage.

The French star had been given permission to skip international duty because of a minor thigh injury as France beat Israel and Belgium in Nations League matches on Oct. 10 and Oct. 14, respectively.

Mbappé, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, joined Real Madrid this summer after seven years at PSG.

___

Petrequin reported from London. Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.