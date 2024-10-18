Dolphins RB De'Von Achane clears concussion protocol and hopes to play vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., second from right, talks with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) and running back De'Von Achane (28) during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins running back De'Von Achane said he cleared concussion protocol Friday and is hoping to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Achane was concussed in the first quarter of Miam's Week 5 matchup against New England after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaylinn Hawkins. The second-year running back said he has not experienced any symptoms since a couple of days after the hit.

Recommended Videos

“I’ve been feeling good, feeling great, feeling back to normal,” Achane said.

Achane has 183 yards rushing on 53 carries with one rushing touchdown and has seen an increased role in the passing game, with 21 catches on 23 targets and 186 yards receiving.

He averaged 7.8 yards per rush as a rookie in 2023 with 800 yards.

The Dolphins should have a healthy running back room for the first time since Week 1 with Achane, rookie Jaylen Wright and veteran Raheem Mostert, who missed three games with a chest injury.

“That means a defense can’t just kill one of us because ... all of us are healthy now,” Achane said. “So any one of us can go in there and make plays and do what’s best for the team.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl