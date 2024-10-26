Cowboys add Dalvin Cook for visit to Niners, trying to boost NFL’s worst rushing offense

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys are elevating running back Dalvin Cook from the practice squad, adding an option for the NFL’s worst rushing offense going into a prime-time meeting with rival San Francisco.

Cook signed with the Cowboys late in the preseason but was inactive through six games. Dallas' running back by committee has been led by Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys' former two-time rushing champion who returned to his original team in the offseason.

A season-ending knee injury for tight end John Stephens in practice this past week opened the door for Cook to come off the practice squad.

Dallas placed Stephens on injured reserve Saturday, which created a spot on the 53-man roster for Amani Oruwariye. The cornerback had been elevated from the practice squad the maximum three times in Dallas' previous three games.

Dallas (3-3) has established a decent run game just once, in the second half of a victory at Pittsburgh. The Cowboys are averaging only 77 yards rushing per game going into Sunday night's game against the 49ers (3-4).

Dowdle has 246 yards on 59 carries, while Elliott is averaging just 3 yards per carry (38 carries for 115 yards) but has the only touchdown rushing for a running back.

Cook, who made four consecutive Pro Bowls in Minnesota, signed with the New York Jets last year after the Vikings released him. Cook played sparingly in New York before a late-season release. He appeared in one of two playoff games for Baltimore last season.

After signing with the Cowboys, Cook said he wasn't interested in revisiting his puzzling stint in New York. Earlier this season, he said he was pleased with how the Dallas coaching staff was communicating with him.

“I like people being honest with me,” Cook said recently. “They’ve been being honest with me. They’ve been communicating.”

Cook has 6,207 yards in seven seasons but has also been a receiving threat with 1,872 career yards. The 29-year-old had 1,918 scrimmage yards in 2020, with 1,557 rushing.

