Incarnate Word tops SE Louisiana 34-31 to seize top spot in Southland Conference

HAMMOND, La. – Zach Calzada threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns and Incarnate Word never trailed in its 34-31 win over Southeast Louisiana on Saturday, remaining the only unbeaten team in the Southland Conference.

Eli Sawyer threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Domingeaux with 4:58 left to get Southeast Louisiana within three with 4:58 remaining. After forcing the Cardinals to a three-and-out, Chris Pierce intercepted Sawyer on the Lions' third play of the drive.

Incarnate Word (6-2, 3-0) gained just 24 yards in five plays and were again forced to punt. Sawyer led Southeast Louisiana from its own 20-yard line to the UIW 41 and with 5 seconds left brought kicker Riley Callaghan on to attempt a 58-yard field goal which he missed.

At the start of the fourth, Mason Chambers intercepted Sawyer for a 50-yard pick-6 to extend Incarnate Word's lead to 34-23.

Sawyer threw for 207 yards, two touchdowns and the two picks for Southeast Louisiana (4-5, 3-1).

UIW leads the all-time series between the two schools, 7-5. Last season in San Antonio, the Cardinals outlasted SLU, 33-26.

