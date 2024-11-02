Dillon Gabriel throws a TD pass and runs for a score to lead No. 1 Oregon to 38-17 win over Michigan

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to pass against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in another efficient performance from the Heisman Trophy front-runner, leading No. 1 Oregon to a 38-17 win over Michigan on Saturday.

The Ducks (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) seemed to get a break on their first touchdown when Gabriel's 2-yard pass to Evan Stewart appeared to be dropped, but they didn't need much good fortune to stay unbeaten.

The Wolverines (5-4, 3-3) pulled into a 7-all tie on Davis Warren's 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Morris, taking advantage of backup returner Ryan Pellum fumbling on a punt return. They trailed the rest of the game.

Oregon had 304 yards of offense in the first half and led 28-10 at halftime before cooling off.

The Wolverines had a chance to pull within a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but turned it over on downs at the Ducks 10 on a trick play with receiver Semaj Morgan throwing to backup quarterback Alex Orji.

Gabriel finished 22 of 34 for 294 yards with a touchdown and sprinted up the middle for a 23-yard touchdown run to give Oregon an 18-point halftime lead.

The Ducks overcame the loss of No. 1 receiver and punt returner Tez Johnson with an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter against. On Oregon's second snap, Johnson caught an 11-yard pass and landed on his right shoulder as he was tackled to the turf. He returned to the sideline out of uniform with his right shoulder in a sling.

Johnson leads the Ducks and is among NCAA leaders with 64 receptions. The senior has 649 yards receiving, eight receiving touchdowns and one score on an 85-yard punt return.

Jordan James gave the Ducks balance, running for 117 yards and a touchdown with 25 seconds left to cap the rout.

Warren was 12 of 21 for 165 yards with a career-high two touchdowns, connecting with Morgan and Peyton O'Leary in the end zone. Colston Loveland had seven catches for a career-high 112 yards for the Wolverines.

Takeaway

Oregon: Losing Johnson to an injury was a setback, but the Ducks didn't miss a beat. Traeshon Holden made the most of an increased role. The former Alabama receiver matched a career high with six catches and nearly doubled his previous career high with 149 yards receiving.

Michigan: Mistakes doomed Sherrone Moore's teams chances of being more competitive, including an illegal formation penalty on a punt return that allowed the Ducks to keep the ball and kick a field goal to go ahead 31-17 late in the third quarter.

Poll implications

Oregon will likely stay No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

Up next

Oregon: Host Maryland on Saturday.

Michigan: Plays No. 13 Indiana on the road Saturday.

