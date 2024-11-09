No. 18 Army extends nation's longest winning streak to 13 with 14-3 win over North Texas

Army quarterback Bryson Daily (13) gestures after a first down against North Texas in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Denton, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

DENTON, Texas – Quarterback Bryson Daily ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 18 Army extended the nation's longest winning streak to 13 games with a 14-3 victory over North Texas on Saturday.

The Black Knights (9-0, 7-0 American Athletic) trailed for the first time during a winning streak that goes back to last November after North Texas kicked a field goal on the opening drive.

Army answered immediately with Daily's first TD on a 10-yard run for a 7-3 lead, which was the score until the senior's 2-yard TD early in the fourth quarter.

Chandler Morris, the FBS passing leader coming in at 359 yards per game, finished with 214 and threw two interceptions in the Army end zone in the fourth quarter.

The Mean Green (5-4, 2-3) lost a third consecutive game with a chance to become bowl-eligible and were held without an offensive touchdown for the first time since a 32-0 loss to Florida in 2016.

Daily missed last week's 20-3 victory over Air Force with an undisclosed injury and illness. He tied a career high with 36 carries as the nation's No. 1 rushing offense finished with 293 yards, 47 below its season average.

North Texas, which was third nationally in total offense, was held to a season-low 283 yards by the No. 5 defense in the country.

The takeaway

Army: The Black Knights gambled to try to get in the end zone instead of taking three points on the final play of the first half. With 1 second remaining, holder Matthew Holder jumped up after taking the snap at the 14-yard line and ran right. The fake field goal attempt fell 2 yards short.

North Texas: The Mean Green failing to score after the opening drive couldn't have been more opposite than their previous meeting with Army. UNT kicked a winning field goal in the final seconds of a 52-49 victory at home over the Black Knights seven years ago.

Up next

Army: No. 10 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 23.

North Texas: At UTSA on Friday.

___

