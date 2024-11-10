Jackson, Hankins help Texas State rush past Louisiana-Monroe 38-17

(Stephen Spillman, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas State head coach GJ Kinne prepares to compete against Louisiana Monroe before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in San Marcos Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

MONROE, La. – Backup quarterback Brad Jackson ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns, Deion Hankins ran for 117 and another score and Texas State ran past Louisiana-Monroe 38-17 on Saturday.

Starting quarterback Jordan McCloud threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Bobcats (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference), who picked up 326 yards on the ground. McCloud (56 yards) and Jackson (16) were 8 of 14 passing for 72 yards.

Hankins, McCloud and Jackson had rushing touchdowns and McCloud hit Kole Wilson for a 41-yard touchdown for a 28-0 halftime lead.

Ahmad Hardy, who rushed for 105 yards, had a pair of short touchdown runs in the third quarter for the Warhawks (5-4, 3-3).

Texas State turned an interception into a field goal midway through the fourth quarter and after the Warhawks answered with a field goal the Bobcats chewed up more than five minutes before Jackson scored on a 13-yard run in the final minute.

