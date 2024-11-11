Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

12′s Top 12: Week 12 BGC Rankings

See which teams made the cut in 12′s Top 12 for Week 12 of the 2024 high school football season!

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Instant Replay, Sports, High School Football, 12's Top 12, 12s Top 12

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Southwest Legacy7-3
11. South San8-2
10. Burbank8-2
9. Smithson Valley8-2
8. Jay9-1
7. Harlan9-1
6. Johnson9-1
5. Brennan9-1
4. Southwest10-0
3. Alamo Heights10-0
2. Pieper10-0
1. Steele9-1

SUB 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Falls City7-3
11. Crystal City8-2
10. Jourdanton7-3
9. Canyon Lake7-3
8. Antonian8-2
7. Dilley8-2
6. Randolph8-2
5. Somerset8-2
4. Devine8-2
3. Holy Cross10-0
2. Poth10-0
1. Davenport9-1

WEEK 10 COVERAGE

Friday Night Road Trip

Friday Night Coverage

Thursday Night Coverage

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Larry Ramirez headshot

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos