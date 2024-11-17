Reed accounts for three TDs as No. 15 Texas A&M rolls to 38-3 win over New Mexico State

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed looks to pass downfield against New Mexico State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Marcel Reed threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score in less than three quarters to help No. 15 Texas A&M cruise to a 38-3 win over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

It was a bounce-back performance for Texas A&M (8-2, No. 15 CFP), handed its first Southeastern Conference loss after being shut out in the second half of a 44-20 defeat at South Carolina two weeks ago before an open date last Saturday.

Texas A&M led 17-0 at the end of a first quarter in which it outgained New Mexico State 273-50. The Aggies were up 31-0 when Conner Weigman took over for Reed with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third.

Seth McGowan ran for 75 yards for New Mexico State (2-8), a Conference USA team that lost its third straight and eighth in the last nine games.

Texas A&M made it 7-0 when Noah Thomas grabbed a 16-yard touchdown reception from Reed on the first drive.

Amari Daniels extended the lead to 14-0 when he ran 71 yards for a score on the first play of A&M’s next possession. He escaped one tackle near the line and dragged another defender into the end zone to get his seventh touchdown this season.

Texas A&M led by 17 when Reed, who threw for 268 yards, connected with Moose Muhammad III for a 6-yard touchdown that made it 24-0 early in the second.

Reed got Texas A&M into scoring position again just before halftime, but Keonte Glinton intercepted him on the 1.

A 5-yard TD run by Reed pushed the lead to 31-0 midway through the third quarter.

Abraham Montaño’s 48-yard field goal gave New Mexico State its first points early in the fourth.

The takeaway

Texas A&M took care of business against a lesser team after the loss to South Carolina. Now the Aggies have one more game to improve before a Thanksgiving weekend showdown with rival No. 3 Texas as they chase a spot in the SEC championship game and expanded College Football Playoff.

Up next

Texas A&M visits Auburn, and New Mexico State visits Middle Tennessee next Saturday.

___

