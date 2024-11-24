Penguins' Crosby scores 600th NHL goal

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates after getting his 600th career goal in the NHL during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Utah Hockey Club, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH – Sidney Crosby became the 21st player in NHL history to score 600 goals when he reached the mark in the second period against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night.

Crosby got his 600th with 10 seconds left on a 5-on-3 power play. The Penguins’ bench emptied following Crosby’s goal, which was also his first against Utah. Crosby finished a one-timer from the right side of the net, set up by a pass from Erik Karlsson at 3:11 of the second. After the goal was announced, the crowd gave Crosby a standing ovation and the Penguins’ captain acknowledged the fans and raised his stick in the air.

Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are the only active players to have scored at least 600 goals in the NHL. Ovechkin scored his 600th on March 12, 2018, and now has 868 — 26 behind Wayne Gretzky's NHL record. Crosby is the seventh player in NHL history to score 600 goals with one team.

Crosby joins Mario Lemieux (690) as the only two players to score 600 goals with the Penguins franchise. Pittsburgh is just the second team in NHL history with multiple 600-goal scorers, joining Detroit’s Gordie Howe and Steve Yzerman.

Crosby, playing in his 1,295th career game, also surpassed Patrice Bergeron for the 18th-most games played with one franchise in NHL history.

