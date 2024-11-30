Daily scores two TDs to help No. 25 Army hold off UTSA 29-24

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP in San Antonio, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Bryson Daily tied the American Athletic Conference record for single-season touchdowns and threw for a season-high 190 yards and a score to lift No. 25 Army to a 29-24 win over UTSA on Saturday.

Army (10-1) finished the regular season 8-0 in the AAC and earned the right to host the championship game on Friday.

Recommended Videos

Daily rushed for 147 yards, his academy-record ninth straight 100-yard game, and two touchdowns.

Casey Larkin sealed Army’s 10th victory of the season, picking off Owen McCown at the Black Knights’ 10 with 1:14 left.

“It was a great team win,” Daily said. “It was great to see the defense plays their hearts out like they’ve done all season. We knew a close game (at home) was coming at some point this season. That was today. I’m just proud of the fight that our guys showed.”

Army won its 10th game for the fourth time in program history and third time in Jeff Monken’s 11 years. The Black Knights had outscored their opponents 188-62 in their first five home wins.

“To be playing in the conference championship game in the first year is a little improbable,” Monken said. “It’s not something you anticipate. “I’m glad we joined the conference. It’s awesome to be in this position and have a chance to play for the conference championship. That’s not something you take for granted."

Army’s defense rose to the challenges all afternoon.

Kalib Fortner and Chance Keith combined to stop Brandon High short on 4th-and-1 from UTSA’s 16 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Five plays later, Bryson Daily scored his 24th touchdown of the season from one yard out to give Army a 22-17 lead.

Collin Matteson picked off McCown for his first career interception with 11:17 left in the game.

Daily scored his conference-tying 25th rushing touchdown, a 42-yard run on the second play following Matteson’s pick with 10:26 remaining in the game

UTSA (6-6) fell to 0-6 away from the Alamodome. The Roadrunners opened the second half with McCown’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Devin McCuin on fourth down to take 17-13 lead with10:13left in the third quarter.

Army senior kicker Trey Gronotte made a career-high three field goals. Gronotte’s 35-yard kick tied the game at 10-10 as time expired in the first half.

Daily capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a 41-yard touchdown pass to running back Tyrell Robinson on the game’s opening drive with 7:30remaining in the first quarter. Robinson, a fifth-year senior, scored his first touchdown of the season and 14th in his career.

UTSA answered with a touchdown on its first possession, a 10-yard run by Brandon High. High added a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Fourth down fever

Army converted on all three fourth downs on its opening touchdown drive. Noah Short caught a 6-yard pass and ran for four yards to move the chains.

Henry sidelined

UTSA leading rusher Robert Henry missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Henry had a team-best 706 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Up next

UTSA: Awaits a bowl invitation.

Army: Plays Tulane in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football