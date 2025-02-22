NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale throws 2 perfect innings for Atlanta in his spring debut

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale throws in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Fresh off his first Cy Young Award, Chris Sale opened spring training with two perfect innings for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
Atlanta lost to the Minnesota Twins 3-1, but the 35-year-old Sale retired all six of his batters, although he did not strike anybody out.
Sale is entering his second year with the Braves. The left-hander went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts last season, winning the National League's pitching Triple Crown and the Cy Young. He was healthy enough to make 29 starts, his most since 2017.