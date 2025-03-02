Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan

Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) tries to drive past Michigan guard Nimari Burnett, front left, as Michigan guard Tre Donaldson (3) and center Vladislav Goldin, right, trail the play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT – Tre White had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan 93-73 on Sunday.

Kylan Boswell and Kasparas Jakucionis each scored 17 points for the Illini (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten), who have beaten Michigan (22-7, 14-4) nine straight times.

Recommended Videos

The Illini struggled to make shots throughout, but 19 offensive rebounds led to 30 second-chance points.

Vladislav Golden had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Wolverines, who lost for the second time in four games. Michigan's other four starters scored 28 points on 11-of-29 shooting.

Illinois scored 31 points in the first half, but reached that total in the second half on Jake Davis' 3-pointer with 9:51 left. That gave the Illini a 62-50 lead and they made it a 17-point lead on a 3 by Jakucionis with 8:41 remaining.

Another 3 by Jakucionis made it 75-55 with 6:20 to go and the Wolverines didn't have an answer.

Takeaways

Illinois: Center Tomislav Ivisic picked up his first foul just 34 seconds into the game, forcing him to back off defensively against Michigan's two 7-footers — Golden and Danny Wolf. He finished with seven points, three rebounds and four fouls in 18 minutes.

Michigan: The Wolverines last beat Illinois on Jan. 10, 2019, a 79-69 win in Champaign.

Key moment

The game was tied at 41 with 16:05 left, but Illinois outscored Michigan 8-0 over the next three minutes to create some separation.

Key stat

Illinois led 31-30 at the half despite shooting 32.4% (12 for 37) from the floor. The Illini were 8 for 11 in the paint, but 4 for 26 on shots beyond the lane. However, they grabbed 10 offensive rebounds that led to 10 second-chance points.

Up next

Michigan hosts Maryland on Wednesday, while Illinois is off until Purdue comes to Champaign on Friday.

—

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball.