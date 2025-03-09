Buffalo Bills release NFL's active sacks leader Von Miller in a salary cap-saving move

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) looks on before the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken, file)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills announced the long-anticipated decision to release Von Miller on Sunday, parting ways with the aging edge rusher whose contract proved too expensive for his dwindling playing time and production.

The move allows the Bills to free up about $8.4 million in salary cap space, which comes close to matching how much the team was projected to be over the limit before the NFL’s new year begins Wednesday. Nevertheless, a portion of Miller’s contract will remain on Buffalo’s books this year and is projected to count more than $15 million against the cap.

The Bills posted a picture of Miller with the words “Thank You Von” in making the announcement on their X account.

The 14-year veteran is the NFL's active leader in sacks and set to turn 36 in two weeks. Miller avoided being released a year ago by agreeing to take a substantial pay cut to lower his cap number. It’s unclear if the two sides considered a similar contract restructuring this offseason.

Miller expressed optimism he’d remain in Buffalo for a fourth season after the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game in January.

“There’s always some stuff that you can work out or something that you can do,” Miller said.

“I want to be here. I don’t want to speak for them, but I think they want me here, too,” he added. “If you want to make God laugh, start making plans. But I plan on being a Buffalo Bill for sure.”

General manager Brandon Beane was vague in saying the team was still working through its roster plans when specifically asked about Miller's status at the NFL combine in Indianapolis last month.

Beane has since placed his priority on locking in his young core by signing fourth-year edge rusher Greg Rousseau and third-year players linebacker Terrel Bernard and receiver Khalil Shakir to four-year contract extensions.

Miller failed to play to the high expectations Beane had in making the bold gamble to sign the player to a six-year, $120 million contract three years ago. Miller chose Buffalo instead of re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams after winning his second Super Bowl.

After leading the Bills with eight sacks through his first 10 games in 2022, Miller tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 11, an injury from which he never fully recovered.

He failed to register a sack in 12 regular-season and two playoff games in 2023. Miller had six sacks in 15 games, including playoffs, last season. His playing time was severely limited to mostly pass-rush situations in averaging 21 1/2 snaps per regular-season outing.

Miller also missed four games because of an NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stemmed from allegations that Miller assaulted his pregnant girlfriend a year earlier. He was arrested but never charged.

The future is cloudy for a player who enters free agency for just the second time entering what would become his 15th season. His 129 1/2 sacks rank 16th — two behind Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O’Neal since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Miller was the No. 2 pick in the 2011 draft and spent his first 10-plus seasons with the Denver Broncos. He earned NFL defensive rookie of the year honors and appeared in two Super Bowls with Denver, including the Broncos' win in the 2015 season.

