Brazil's coach Dorival Junior stands on the sidelines prior to a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Argentina at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos AIres, Argentina, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

SAO PAULO – Brazil’s soccer confederation has fired coach Dorival Júnior after 14 months amid poor results and disappointing performances from the national team.

Júnior’s sacking on Friday came three days after a 4-1 defeat at Argentina, Brazil's worst defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

His replacement has yet to be picked.

Brazil is fifth in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The top six qualify automatically.

