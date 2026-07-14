Kirby mayor defends vote to remove council member from meeting by police

Kirby Mayor Janeshia Grider (embedded) explained the decision that led to the vote to expel Councilmember Susan Street (circled) during a July 9 council meeting.

KIRBY, Texas – Hours after ignoring KSAT Investigates questions about a Kirby council member’s expulsion from a meeting, the city’s mayor provided an explanation.

Late Friday night, Mayor Janeshia Grider posted a video to the city’s Facebook page.

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Grider said the vote to remove City Council member Susan Street during Thursday’s meeting happened because the council believed Street’s conduct was disruptive.

“The behavior cited included repeated interruptions during another council member’s speaking time, anger and rudeness directed towards staff,” Grider said. “The conduct was found to directly interfere with the orderly transaction of city business. This action was not taken lightly.”

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Grider also said she had heard from several citizens over the years who reported feeling “uncomfortable, at times intimidated and disappointed by the lack of decorum” during council meetings.

Street was elected to Kirby city council last year. The council members represent approximately 8,000 residents.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Street on Tuesday for a response to the mayor’s comments. This story will be updated with her response.

Grider posted the video instead of responding to KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra’s emailed request for comment, which was sent Friday morning.

On Monday, KSAT reporter Pachatta Pope reached out to Grider for an interview. Grider said she did not want to speak with KSAT and accused the station of twisting the narrative.

Grider later called KSAT and asked another email request for an interview. Before KSAT had the chance to send the email, Grider shared the following statement:

“As Mayor of the City of Kirby, I am deeply concerned about what I believe is a growing culture of intimidation in our community. Based on what has been reported to me by residents and city employees, a small group of fewer than 15 individuals has created an environment where people are afraid to speak publicly. This goes beyond political disagreement. I have received reports of ongoing bullying and harassment directed at community members, city staff, and public officials. I have also been told of incidents involving people contacting employers and an employee reporting unexpected visitors at their home. That is disturbing and unacceptable. One resident told me, “I live alone” and another “I don’t want them to come after my family.” No one should feel afraid to participate in local government or voice their opinion. I encourage the media to review the public community pages and social media posts for themselves. Do your own research and examine the pattern of conduct. Kirby deserves respectful dialogue not fear, intimidation, or harassment." Kirby Mayor Janeshia Grider

This is not the first time Grider has refused to respond to KSAT Investigates.

In 2025, KSAT Investigates caught up with Grider before a city council meeting after she refused to answer five requests for an interview about rehiring Brian Rowland to serve as Kirby’s city manager.

KSAT uncovered that the city had fired Rowland the previous year after employee complaints, but hired him back with a pay raise.

Kirby council member removed from July 9 meeting by police

During the July 9 meeting, the council discussed an agenda item about the Texas Water Development Board.

Street asked Rowland why an application did not have an amount listed for how much financial assistance the city was requesting to extend water lines.

“Resolutions come through all the time with empty spaces on them,” Street said. “I’ve just never called it out before. I’m doing it now.”

If the resolution did not pass, Rowland said the city would not be able to apply for the grant.

“I’m just asking if you can fill these in next time. Would that be possible?” Street responded. “Would it be possible to give us the appropriate information prior to the meeting?”

Grider asked Street if she was finished.

“Not if you’re about to come after me,” Street said. “No.”

Grider told Street that she was on her second warning.

“You just seem to be rushing me because you sounded like you were about to tell me I was being inappropriate or something,” Street replied. “I’m pointing out the actions that are not getting taken to fill in the information for council members who do not have access to [Rowland’s] office on a daily basis.”

Street said her questions to Rowland often go unanswered.

Off camera, a man suggested that the council could bring forward a motion to expel Street from the meeting.

Grider gave Street a third warning, but she did not indicate what the warning was for.

In a 4-3 vote, council voted to expel Street from the meeting, but a reason was not given.

According to footage from the meeting, Grider asked a Kirby police officer to escort Street out of the meeting. Video posted by the city showed a Kirby police officer walking up to the platform next to Street, but the footage stopped before she left.

In March, city council was set to talk about and possibly take action on removing Street from Kirby’s city council.

Records obtained by KSAT Investigates show Rowland made a formal complaint against Street. He accused her of creating a hostile work environment, which she denied.

“They’re coming after me because I ask a lot of questions that they don’t want to answer,” Street said at the time. “I ask them in council, I email the city manager and ask questions and I don’t get the answers.”

However, questions remain about whether the council has the authority to remove an elected official.

While the city manager declined to comment, UTSA political science professor Jon Taylor told KSAT Investigates that removing a council member in a city with Kirby’s form of government is not a simple process.

Under the Kirby City Charter, a removal would require a recall election — which is triggered by a petition signed by registered voters.

If enough valid signatures are collected, the issue would then go before voters for a final decision.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.