Authorities to provide update on Olmos Park peeping Tom investigation

OLMOS PARK, Texas – Multiple law enforcement agencies are set to host a news conference Tuesday to update an Olmos Park peeping Tom investigation that led to the arrest of a man in early May.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the news conference at 3 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Authorities have linked Jose Roberto Medina, 30, to cases in Olmos Park and at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW).

Jose Roberto Medina was taken into custody on Monday night (Olmos Park PD). (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Medina allegedly followed women in an Olmos Park neighborhood and later entered a UIW dorm room and exposed himself, investigators said.

Medina is accused of voyeurism, indecent exposure and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, police stated.

Officers previously asked for more potential victims to come forward as the investigation continues.

In addition to the Olmos Park Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the UIW Police Department are expected to be in attendance at the news conference.

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