Red Bull's Verstappen takes pole for Sunday's Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

SUZUKA – Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start from pole position in the Japanese Grand Prix after turning in the top time in qualifying on Saturday in his final attempt.

Lando Norris of McLaren will start alongside with teammate Oscar Piastri on the second row with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Verstappen turned a track-record time of 1 minute, 26.983 seconds in his final lap, which he called “very unexpected.”

That was also the reaction in the Red Bull garage and mechanics screamed and hugged each other when the time appeared.

It was Verstappen's 41st pole to go with 63 career victories.

Norris and Piastri have won the first two Formula 1 races of the season. Now Verstappen is set up in good shape to win his fourth straight race in Japan.

It's also a chance for Verstappen to break out of a little slump. Despite being the four-time defending champion, he has won only two races in the last 16 over this season and last.

The qualifying session was stopped with 8:26 remaining by a small fire in the grass on the fringe of the track.

Officials have decided to burn the grass at the edge of track in preparation for Sunday’s race. Four small fires broke out in Friday and Saturday's practice sessions, the dry brush set aflame by sparks from passing cars.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda, promoted to Red Bull last week from its second team, will start from the back of the grid after going out in the second of three qualifying sessions.

