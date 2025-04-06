Florida Gators defeat Auburn 79-73, advances to NCAA Men’s Final Four championship game

Auburn and Florida players during the first game of the 2025 Final Four. (Photographer: Nick Mantas)

SAN ANTONIO – Comfort is crucial when managing the stress of competing on one of basketball’s biggest stages.

So when the No. 1 overall seed Auburn Tigers got a shot to avenge their Feb. 8 loss to Florida, they leaned into their comfort zone.

Recommended Videos

Florida takes the win against Auburn 79-73 in the NCAA Men’s Final Four semifinal game. The Gators will advance to seek their third national championship on Monday, April 7.

Auburn started strong, attacking the paint with Johni Broome and employing their size and aggressive offense.

Broome appeared to reinjure his right elbow in the game’s first four minutes but returned after a short stint on the bench. His 12 first-half points helped the Tigers to an eight-point halftime lead.

For the Florida Gators, the halftime deficit marked the first time since Feb. 25 against Georgia they trailed at the break, which was their last loss before embarking on a 10-game winning streak.

To start the second half, Auburn continued to test the strength of Florida’s bigs by getting Broome the ball in the post, forcing the Gators to foul him in an attempt to contain his scoring.

Florida’s point guard Walter Clayton Jr. and Akijah Martin responded with three-pointers to tie the game at 49.

This rematch and revenge game for #Florida vs #Auburn is completely living up to the hype we assumed it would bring to the #FinalFour. Both teams Florida going with their strengths, Auburn down low to Johni Broome and Flordia finding rebounds and range from behind the arc. 🐊🐅🏀 pic.twitter.com/uMeKrKlHkF — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) April 5, 2025

Clayton Jr. led his team with a game-high 34 points, helping Florida maintain the lead.

A critical trip to the free-throw line for Broome came up empty by missing both free throws with two minutes to play and a three-point game.

After missing the second free throw, Broome attempted to grab the rebound, but the ball trickled out of bounds.

On the next possession, it was Clayton Jr. who got a three-point play to put the Gators up 74-68 with just over a minute to play.

Auburn couldn’t return from the deficit, ending the overall No. 1 seed’s season with a 79-73 loss.

Florida head coach Todd Golden, a former mentee of Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, once again outmaneuvered his mentor.

Golden had high praise for the Auburn coaching staff and the game plan they put together against his team.

During the postgame press conference, Clayton Jr. was asked what it’s like for him when he’s in a zone that lets him score at will in both halves.

“I just let the game come to me ... just read and reacting to the defense I know I have weapons all around me,” Clayton Jr. said.

All three of the other Florida players were asked if they had one-word to describe what Clayton Jr. can do when he’s in the zone scoring 34 points.

Will Richard, Thomas Haugh and Alijah Martin all comically said, “special” when thinking of what their point guard just accomplished.

The Florida Gators are looking forward to winning their third national championship on Monday since 2007.