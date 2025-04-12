SAFC hosts 10th anniversary celebration on Saturday night

SAN ANTONIO – The faithful San Antonio FC fans are less than 24 hours away from one of the most anticipated nights in their short history.

On Saturday night, San Antonio FC is hosting its 10th-anniversary celebration.

There will be special recognition for the “Team of the Decade,” including autographs before the match.

The first 5,000 fans to enter Toyota Field on Saturday night will also get their hands on 2022 USL Championship replica rings.

The squad spoke about the upcoming events during KSAT Sports Now Friday and Adam Caskey provided a forecast for the upcoming match.

THURSDAY

San Antonio FC is coming off a loss, but they still remain in first place of the Western Conference standings.

The team spoke to the media Thursday about that loss, facing winless Miami FC and head coach Carlos Llamosa’s recognition as USL Coach of the Month for leading the team to a 4-0 start this season.

You can watch extended coverage of San Antonio FC weekly during KSAT Sports Now, starting at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday!

