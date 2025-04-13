Spencer Burford returns to San Antonio, connects with fans during meet-and-greet event

SAN ANTONIO – When a San Antonio native and professional athlete returns home to spend time with the community, a big crowd is always expected.

For offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers Spencer Burford, his meet-and-greet at Singapore II restaurant off UTSA Boulevard drew fans of all ages.

“I’m just glad that I got the support. I’m thankful — that’s the word that I can best describe it,“ Burford said. ”Just being thankful for the people that come out and support me.

San Antonio’s own Spencer Burford is back in town doing a meet & greet at Singapore II off UTSA Blvd until 5 p.m. @UTSA & @49ers fans are spending some time with Spencer and getting memorabilia signed. Don’t miss hearing from him tonight on @ksatnews 🏈🙌🏼 @KarenWagnerHSFB pic.twitter.com/NYBJtYDOnq — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) April 12, 2025

Some wore the University of Texas at San Antonio gear, while others represented the 49ers. The fans lined up to get a chance to shake the Karen J. Wagner High School alumnus’ hand, have him sign memorabilia and take photos with the three-year pro.

Burford shared how events like this make coming home even more special.

“Whether it be football, whether it be me putting on a camp, or whether me having events like this, little pop-up stuff and stuff like that, just the love and the support that my city has shown me,” Burford said. “I’m forever grateful, and I’m gonna try to give it back in return as much as possible.”

Burford said he plans to continue training in Texas this off-season, bouncing back and forth between Houston and San Antonio, before heading back to California for 49ers training camp.