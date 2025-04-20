Stanford softball team sets NCAA attendance record playing in football stadium vs. rival California

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California pitcher Anna Reimers throws to a Stanford batter during the fourth inning of an NCAA college softball game Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
STANFORD, Calif. – Playing in Stanford's football stadium, the school's softball home game against rival California set the NCAA attendance record Saturday with a crowd of 13,207.
That surpassed the mark of 12,566 from the first day of the 2024 Women’s College World Series last May 30 in Oklahoma City. The regular-season record had been held by Oklahoma, which drew 9,259 against Oklahoma State earlier this month on April 9.
No. 15 Stanford lost 10-8 on Saturday in the game dubbed “Big Swing” as Cal avoided a weekend sweep. Former star quarterback Andrew Luck, now the Stanford football team's general manager, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.