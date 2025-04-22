Skip to main content
Brahmas end road trip with first win before home opener in Alamodome

San Antonio wraps up the road trip with a 1-3 record

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

SAN ANTONIO – The waiting is over for the Brahmas.

The four-game road trip to begin the season is in the books. The Brahmas finally got to add a victory to the win column before finally getting to play a game in front of their home crowd.

San Antonio won on Sunday, 24-18, over the previously unbeaten D.C. Defenders thanks to Kellen Mond’s third-quarter touchdown connection and the defense stopping D.C.’s comeback attempt at the end of the game.

Following the Brahmas’ first win, interim head coach Payton Pardee and his players reflected on what this win means for the team moving forward.

San Antonio will host their first home game of the season in the Alamodome on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the Houston Roughnecks. The game can be watched live on ESPN.

